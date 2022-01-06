After some devastating results including getting bounced out of the Women’s Champions League in late December, Chelsea were looking to reset and begin the second half of the season against a London rival this Friday.

Alas, that will have to wait. The calendar may read 2022, but that certain pandemic from 2021 (and 2020) is still here, and apparently quite prevalent amongst Emma Hayes’ charges.

Friday's @BarclaysFAWSL match against Tottenham Hotspur will be rescheduled.



More info below. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 5, 2022

There’s no word yet on who or how many positive cases there are, but the bulk of the concern seems to be with Chelsea.

Aside from being a bit frustrating for supporters and certainly the players, who no doubt are eager to show they’ve recovered from their end-of-year collapse, it’s also a bit scary. The Omicron variant has engulfed London, as well as most of Europe and the United States. We certainly hope the players who tested positive have minimal, if any symptoms and make full recoveries.

It’s also worth noting that this decision was taken by considering not only positive tests but injuries as well — most likely Maren Mjelde, Lauren James and Aniek Nouwen who have been working back towards full fitness. This is something the men’s team manager Thomas Tuchel has been frustrated about with regards to the Premier League refusing to postpone matches. Available players is one thing, available fit players is an entirely different thing.

Let’s hope the players recover quickly and we can get back on the pitch soon to kick off this second-half revenge tour. Still plenty of trophies to win!