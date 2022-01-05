The annual FIFA Best awards are coming up on January 17, and they are spending this week to slowly reveal all the finalists for the various categories. Today, it was the goalkeepers’ turn, and Chelsea have a candidate on both the men’s and the women’s side.

UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year Édouard Mendy, who was snubbed in the Ballon d’Or (not even nominated) and the Yashin Award (second to Gianluigi Donnarumma), is one of the three finalists on the men’s side. The other two are the aforementioned Donnarumma and Bayern’s eternally youthful Manuel Neuer.

For The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper finalists, Chelsea’s Ann-Katrin Berger joins Lyon’s (and also Chile’s) Christiane Endler and Canada’s Stephanie Labbé who recently transferred PSG.

These awards are determined by the various national team coaches and team captains, with a few selected journalists, and a fan vote component as well.

Yesterday, the finalists for the Puskás Award were announced, with one of the three going to Mehdi Taremi’s bicycle kick goal against Chelsea for Porto’s consolation in the Champions League’s quarterfinals last season.