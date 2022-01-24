Official: Carly Telford leaves Chelsea FCW to join San Diego Wave FC

After Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Brighton this weekend, there were reports of some tearful embraces of Carly Telford and now we know why.

The 34-year-old Chelsea veteran of nearly eight years is on her way to new NWSL expansion franchise San Diego Wave FC.

This move was somewhat expected when Chelsea brought in 25-year-old Sweden international Zećira Mušović in December of 2020, but Telford remained a part of the club through two more transfer windows.

Carly Telford has today completed a permanent move to San Diego Wave FC.



Thank you for your long-term service and good luck, @CarlyTelford1! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 24, 2022

For the majority of Telford’s Chelsea career she served as a more than capable backup goalkeeper, stepping in to provide the team with a familiar stability at the back.

But her impact on the team goes beyond appearances, as she’d become a fixture at the club. It’s common in moments like these for everyone to talk about a departing player in as glowing terms as possible, but a rare few warrant it more than Carly Telford.

She’s been a genuine, kind, focused and important presence vital to the building of the culture of Chelsea’s women’s team.

“Saying the words out loud that I’m not going to stay here and finish my career here, even though the door probably will always be open for me, which is nice, is very emotional. I’m leaving some of my best friends and some of my best memories I’ve had in football and some of the best people I think I’ve met in football. It’s going to be a challenge where I’m going but at the same time I leave with some of the best memories I could ever ask for.” -Carly Telford; source: ChelseaFC

We wish Carly well in her new adventure in San Diego and we, along with her teammates, will miss her.

Please take time to listen to and read Carly’s farewell interview.