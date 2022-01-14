Women’s Super League match between Everton and Chelsea postponed

Due to postponements against West Ham to end 2021 and Tottenham to begin 2022, Chelsea’s January 16th matchup with Everton was slated to be our first match in exactly one month.

Now, that match, too, has been postponed, this time due to positive results and injuries within the Everton camp.

Chelsea may not have been back to full strength either, due to lingering injuries or COVID-related concerns, but judging by social posts and videos from training, we were really looking forward to this match. We now switch our attentions to the scheduled League Cup quarterfinal against West Ham, which is slated for midweek. As of now that match is still on, but we won’t truly believe it’s happening until the ball is rolling betwixt and between twenty-two players.

Even without Champions League competition, Chelsea’s second half of the season is shaping up to be just as hectic, with three league matches now needing to be rescheduled and played at some point.

Stay safe y’all, get vaccinated, boosted, and be cautious. It’s the only way out of this mess.