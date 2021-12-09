WATCH: Sam Kerr absolutely levels pitch-invading idiot during Chelsea’s game against Juventus

Chelsea and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw in the Women’s Champions League group stages last night at Kingsmeadow, a result that doesn’t quite guarantee a place in the knockout rounds for either team.

But while the Blues proved ultimately unable to break down a staunch Bianconeri defense, Sam Kerr did manage to score a flawless victory by absolutely flattening some idiot who had run onto the pitch and started taking selfies with the players.

It was a play in three acts.

Act I: The before

Act II: The happening

Act III: The after

LOL.

For whatever reason, Kerr got a yellow card once said idiot was ushered off the pitch (and hopefully banned for life from Kingsmeadow at least).

Yes, there is video. And it’s even more glorious.