WATCH: Sam Kerr absolutely levels pitch-invading idiot during Chelsea’s game against Juventus

Chelsea and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw in the Women’s Champions League group stages last night at Kingsmeadow, a result that doesn’t quite guarantee a place in the knockout rounds for either team.
But while the Blues proved ultimately unable to break down a staunch Bianconeri defense, Sam Kerr did manage to score a flawless victory by absolutely flattening some idiot who had run onto the pitch and started taking selfies with the players.
It was a play in three acts.
Act I: The before
Act II: The happening
Act III: The after
LOL.
For whatever reason, Kerr got a yellow card once said idiot was ushered off the pitch (and hopefully banned for life from Kingsmeadow at least).
Yes, there is video. And it’s even more glorious.
Full unedited video here for any journalist that wants to use it. Don't need to ask permissions as I'll be asleep for next 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/PI76WC87Uw— Bradley Cox (@Bcoxy2012) December 9, 2021
