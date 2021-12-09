 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Sam Kerr absolutely levels pitch-invading idiot during Chelsea’s game against Juventus

Dude got jacked up

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw in the Women’s Champions League group stages last night at Kingsmeadow, a result that doesn’t quite guarantee a place in the knockout rounds for either team.

But while the Blues proved ultimately unable to break down a staunch Bianconeri defense, Sam Kerr did manage to score a flawless victory by absolutely flattening some idiot who had run onto the pitch and started taking selfies with the players.

It was a play in three acts.

Act I: The before

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Act II: The happening

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Act III: The after

Chelsea v Juventus - UEFA Women’s Champions League - Group A - Kingsmeadow Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

LOL.

For whatever reason, Kerr got a yellow card once said idiot was ushered off the pitch (and hopefully banned for life from Kingsmeadow at least).

Yes, there is video. And it’s even more glorious.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...