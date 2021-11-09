Servette FCCF vs. Chelsea, Women’s Champions League: Lineups; how to watch; game thread

Matchday 3 of the group stage in the Women’s Champions League is here, and Chelsea are away in Switzerland, playing against Servette FCCF for the first meeting ever between the two clubs. Servette have yet to win or even score a goal in the group stages, but there’s a first time for everything.

There are a couple surprises in the lineup, with Harder still missing and Musovic getting the nod in goal.

Here we go!

Servette starting lineup (4-3-3):

Pereira | Fleury, Spalti, Hurni, Soulard | Nakkach, Tufo, Lagonia (c) | Padilla-Bidas, Boho, Tamplin

Substitutes from: Droz, Bourma, Felber, Maendly, Guede Redondo, Grivaz

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Musovic | Eriksson (c), Carter, Bright | Reiten, Spence, Leupolz, Cuthbert | Fleming, Kerr, Kirby

Substitutes from: Telford, Berger, Ingle, England, Ji, Mjelde, James, Charles, Andersson, Fox

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 17.45 GMT; 12:45pm EST; 11:00pm IST

Venue: Stade de Marignac, Grand-Lancy, Switzerland

Streaming: DAZN (globally; bookmark this page as all UWCL matches will be shown live on DAZN’s YouTube page)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!