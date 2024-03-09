On Monday night, Lewis Hall will return to Stamford Bridge for the first second time since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season (first time in the league). He finished that season by starting our last four Premier League games, including against his current team, Newcastle United on the final day of the season. Since then, he’s started just one Premier League game, managing less than 300 minutes across all competitions this season with the Magpies.

That’s probably not what he had in mind when he decided to join them in the summer!

But this story wouldn’t be nearly so noteworthy were not for the wrinkle where Lewis Hall is technically still our player. He officially only joined on loan, with Newcastle having either an option (as we said) or an obligation (as they said) to make the deal permanent for around £30m. As it turns out, it’s a conditional obligation, predicated on an unknown set of metrics, but not strictly tied to appearances.

Whatever they are, the conditions have not been met yet.

And that could be a problem for us, since we’re quite likely counting on this bit of pure profit to help balance the books!

For what it’s worth, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe remains confident of Hall being there for good ... though Howe’s own future is under some question at the moment, too, so his own best laid long-term plans may not count for much either.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years. He was always brought in with a long-term view, not as a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing. [...] My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years.” “I don’t think [meeting the conditions of the deal] has quite happened yet but hopefully it will do very soon. [...] It’s been a really powerful, positive year for him. A lot of work has been put into him and I do believe in him long-term.” -Eddie Howe; source: The Athletic

I don’t know what a “powerful, positive year” might mean for a 19-year-old football player, but I’m guessing it would entail more than just twiddling his thumbs on the bench. A 92nd-minute winner at Bridge on Monday? Now that might do the trick.

That’s a bit of gallows humor, really, or at least an attempt at one. (Yes, obviously he’s also ineligible.)

(There’s also the not-unreasonable reading of this situation where Newcastle are simply playing the long game of not triggering the condition, and then negotiating a lower transfer fee. Classic Serie A moves.)