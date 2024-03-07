The latest young talent being eyed by Chelsea is Nico Williams (younger brother of Iñaki Williams), with the Telegraph reporting yesterday that we’ve been “impressed by” the 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger and have thus put him on our radar for the summer.

Williams signed an extension with Athletic just a few months ago, but that’s also said to contain a €50m release clause, which is certainly within our wheelhouse. A bit surprisingly however, his current wages however would apparently already make him one of our highest earners!

The report adds that a potential pursuit of Williams would not depend on either Raheem Sterling or Mykhailo Mudryk leaving, nor would it impinge on a potential pursuit of a proper center forward. The financials in question could of course change that calculus. (Getting Sterling off the books wouldn’t be the worst thing for that, for example.)

Arsenal are among the many other teams also credited with interest in Williams, who’s putting together another strong season after a breakout campaign last year. He’s expected to be among the hotter names in the upcoming summer transfer window.