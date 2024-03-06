According to the Daily Mail, digital media executive Phil Lynch, who handed in his notice last month at Manchester United, is set to join Chelsea BlueCo in the near future, taking up the role of “global head of digital” for the entire organization, which includes not just Chelsea but also RC Strasbourg.

Lynch has spent the last 5+ years at Manchester United, and has been overseeing their entire (digital) media operations for the last couple of those: including not just the website, the app, the in-house video operations, and social media channels, but all the newly emerging avenues of fan-engagement, like digital “experiences” or other tailored content (both club- and player-centric).

Ah, modern football!

For us “oldies”, this sort of “content” is usually just a silly waste of time and space, but we’re not the target audience anymore here. (So don’t be like Gary Neville, who recently proved that he’s a little more than a shock-jock these days anyway.) United’s commercial operations and worldwide fanbase are certainly better models to poach from than, say, Brighton’s player recruitment. And the 5th Stand app is terribad as it is.

It’s unclear when the move will happen, but with both Chelsea and United undergoing some significant restructuring behind the scenes, I don’t imagine this will be delayed for too long.

Here’s an interesting interview with this guy, if you’re wondering what he might be all about.