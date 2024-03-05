It seems pretty clear that regardless of what happens, we will see out the season with Mauricio Pochettino in charge.

It also seems pretty clear that regardless of what happens, we will have a new manager next season.

Things can change in quickly in football, and the mob is never not fickle, but the relationship seems a bit too fractured at this point. Win or lose, or draw, there’s overwhelming criticism. On Saturday, we reached the point of no return, a la the Rafalución and Sarriball eras, and while Pochettino is still hopeful of turning things around, I would be surprised if he’s still here when preseason starts.

(That all may be a bit unfair, but football management is not a fair business. Never has, never will be.)

“We need to accept this relationship. Someone asked me, ‘do you feel the love from the fans?’. No. We need to build the relationship between the coaching staff and the fans, you build your relationship through winning games. “But at the moment we can’t match the expectation. When we’re not matching the expectation are we going to ask for love? Normally in football when there’s frustration you pay with the coach or with the people who are above with responsibility. “I’m not asking for anything, I will continue to work and change this perception, change winning games, we now have one week to prepare for Newcastle and try to win and keep moving and pushing.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Metro

Trouble is, the current list of potential replacements is just as underwhelming as it was a couple weeks ago, when this sort of speculation first really started.

The Guardian, for example, run with Rúben Amorim, who was already on the radar post-Tuchel and last summer as well — but chose to stay with Sporting CP both times — as well as Roberto De Zerbi, who’s the new Potter so of course we’re interested. Girona’s Michel Sánchez does not get a mention in this report, unlike in the earlier rumors.

Any coaching search will get complicated by Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and (probably) Manchester United all needing new coaches this summer as well, which means that we will get fourth choice, at best.