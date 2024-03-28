Ian Maatsen has been in Germany for less than three months, but he’s done so well that even Bayern Munich have taken notice.

And according to reports this week, the big BuLi bullies are keeping tabs on the Chelsea loanee, who may be having a great time playing for Borussia Dortmund, but may not see his loan turn into a permanent move there given the financial realities at play.

Maatsen reportedly has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract, which BVB would be hard-pressed to pay, but which Bayern could easily afford as they look to rebuild for next season after what has to be considered a minor disaster for them this season. (The poor things: Bayer Leverkusen are about to interrupt their 11-year title streak!)

Maatsen has been ever-present for Dortmund since his arrivals, starting all twelve of their games and even chipping in with a goal and a couple assists (with the team losing just once during that time as well).