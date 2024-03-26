According to various reports, but chiefly from Soccernet Nigeria journalist Lolade Adewuyi, Chelsea have brought in 18-year-old striker Hafiz Umar Ibrahim for a two-week trial period, beginning today (Monday).

Alert: Ojodu FC’s Hafiz Umar Ibrahim has arrived in London and will be at Chelsea from Monday for two weeks before signing a contract with the Blues.



In February, Chelsea had Raheem Sterling jump on a video call with the young Nigerian striker to convince him of their interest.… https://t.co/i8JPVGFlAR pic.twitter.com/LiHP68Oi1y — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) March 24, 2024

The youngster has had at least one other trial in Europe already, after impressing at the 74th annual Viareggio Cup, a prestigious youth tournament in Italy, last month. Ibrahim’s team, Nigerian youth club Ojodu City, may have lost in the semifinals (to eventual champions Beyond Limits, also out of Nigeria), but the young striker finished as the tournament’s top scorer, with ten goals in six matches.

Ibrahim’s other confirmed trial was with Bodø/Glimt in Norway, and while that seems to have gone well, a potential Chelsea contract offer could easily beat any offer they might make. Raheem Sterling apparently played a key role in his recruitment as well.

Standing 6’2” already, Ibrahim models his own game after Romelu Lukaku’s, which is certainly not a bad place to start.

“[I like Lukaku] because he fights, he’s strong, he scores, he helps his team, he does everything.” -Hafiz Umar Ibrahim; source: Soccernet NG via Evening Standard

Should he pass his trial and sign a contract, Ibrahim would be expected to be going the BlueCo Multi-club route to RC Strasbourg first, like Pape Daouda Diong from a couple months ago.

Get to know Hafiz Umar Ibrahim better. What motivates him and why a move to Europe would be the beginning of a great journey for the boy from Kano. Chelsea and Bodo/Glimt have been chasing his signature. It’s the culmination of a dream. @soccernet_ng #transfertalk pic.twitter.com/v52FqTjqXO — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) March 2, 2024

FULL INTERVIEW (not subtitled):