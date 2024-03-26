 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea offer two-week trial to 18-year striker Hafiz Umar Ibrahim — report

In search of a dream

By David Pasztor Updated
According to various reports, but chiefly from Soccernet Nigeria journalist Lolade Adewuyi, Chelsea have brought in 18-year-old striker Hafiz Umar Ibrahim for a two-week trial period, beginning today (Monday).

The youngster has had at least one other trial in Europe already, after impressing at the 74th annual Viareggio Cup, a prestigious youth tournament in Italy, last month. Ibrahim’s team, Nigerian youth club Ojodu City, may have lost in the semifinals (to eventual champions Beyond Limits, also out of Nigeria), but the young striker finished as the tournament’s top scorer, with ten goals in six matches.

Ibrahim’s other confirmed trial was with Bodø/Glimt in Norway, and while that seems to have gone well, a potential Chelsea contract offer could easily beat any offer they might make. Raheem Sterling apparently played a key role in his recruitment as well.

Standing 6’2” already, Ibrahim models his own game after Romelu Lukaku’s, which is certainly not a bad place to start.

“[I like Lukaku] because he fights, he’s strong, he scores, he helps his team, he does everything.”

-Hafiz Umar Ibrahim; source: Soccernet NG via Evening Standard

Should he pass his trial and sign a contract, Ibrahim would be expected to be going the BlueCo Multi-club route to RC Strasbourg first, like Pape Daouda Diong from a couple months ago.

FULL INTERVIEW (not subtitled):

