Agent claims Chelsea interest in Brazil U23 winger Maurício

Chelsea are certainly an easy name to drop into any sort of transfer rumor for young players around the world these days, and the latest example of that comes from Brazil, where the agent of Maurício Magalhães Prado has claimed that we are interested in the 22-year-old winger.

“I know [Chelsea] like him a lot, but so far there have been no enquiries. He’s got several enquiries from Europe.” -André Cury; source: Revista Colorada via Sport Witness

Contrary to most names we get linked to, Maurício has multiple seasons at the senior level under his belt already, starting his fourth campaign for Brazilian Série A outfit Internacional. He played a big role in 2022 when they finished runners-up, and overall, he has made over 150 appearances for the club already.

Maurício has been capped at the U23 level by Brazil, and was teammates with Andrey Santos at the pre-olympic tournament earlier this year, where Brazil shockingly failed to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Usually deployed on the right, but comfortable all across the attacking band, the youngster was heavily linked with an €8m move to MLS last summer, but that fell through despite Internacional’s apparent desire to cash in. However, they only own half the player’s economic rights, which could complicate things for any prospective suitor. They have apparently raised their asking price as well, to €12m, with recent rumors also linking him to Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

So this is little more than idle speculation and agent-talk, but it’s the international break and everyone’s a bit bored.