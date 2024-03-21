Thiago Silva return to Fluminense ‘inevitable’ but nothing in the pipeline yet

For the first time since joining Chelsea now nearly four (4!) years ago, Thiago Silva appears to have dropped down the defensive depth chart. Since a (relatively rare) injury last month, Silva has not played single minute, with Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah preferred in the last few games and Silva sitting on the bench for the last three.

And that has started to really make it feel like the 39-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge is ending. Of course we knew this would have to happen eventually — time waits for no man, and there’s been no talk of yet another one-year contract extension — but Silva has certainly defied the odds for longer than anyone might have expected.

And he might not be done playing. A return to boyhood club Fluminense has been seen as the logical last step for his legendary career to come full circle, and the Brazilian club’s director remains optimistic of that eventuality.

“Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week. Thiago has a contract in England, we’re rooting for him, I personally am a friend of his, I’m a big fan of his character, he deserves all the best. He knows that here the doors are wide open for him to return.” “There’s nothing (in the pipeline). We have to be careful not to put pressure on Thiago. The fans love Thiago, we love Thiago, and Thiago loves Fluminense. One day it’s inevitable, it will happen, it’s the player’s wish, the club’s wish and we hope it happens as soon as possible.” -Fred; source: ESPN Brasil via Sport Witness

There’s certainly a reasonable, common-sense argument that Chelsea are best served by handing over the keys to the next generation. But Silva has been a firm fan-favorite, and hopefully he can return in some sort of coaching capacity whenever he does decide to hang up his boots.