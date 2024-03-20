Raheem Sterling hasn’t said much since his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day at the office on Sunday — other than the apologetic post on Instagram — but media reports have been quite unanimous in proclaiming his unchanged dedication to our cause, including his unerring desire to make a success out of his Chelsea career yet.

According to the Evening Standard, for example, Sterling is “ready to snub” exit interest (particularly from the Saudi Pro League, potentially) and is very much still “determined to win big trophies at Chelsea”.

That latter bit may be a bit of a problem as we’re not exactly in prime position to fight for any real big trophies anytime soon, though we may yet reach the FA Cup final this season, provided we can get past Manchester City. That might be a good game to show said determination maybe?

Sterling will have two more years left on his contract after this season, but he will also turn 30 later this calendar year and his transfer value will start to diminish markedly — if it hasn’t already.