Thiago Silva’s career appears to be winding down, and with the future of Trevoh Chalobah far from settled, the fitness of Wesley Fofana far from certain, and the quality of Axel Disasi far from universally acknowledged, Chelsea may be in need of a new center back or two this summer.

Would we go after an experienced, proven winner at the top level? Don’t be silly.

Very much in line with the transfer policies of the past 18 months, Chelsea are apparently “weighing up” a potential move for Lille center back Leny Yoro, who’s all of 18. Yes, 18. But you see, he’s a very wise 18-year-old, with a season and a half of senior football already under his belt. That’ll be forty million then.

Real Madrid and PSG are also credited with interest in the report from the Evening Standard, with the France under-21 international apparently enjoying a “brilliant” season in the heart of the fourth meanest defense in Ligue 1.

And that’s all nice and well, but if we are to bolster our squad with teenage defenders, surely there are several prime candidates in our own Academy already.