 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea, Brentford agree deal for set-piece coach Bernard Cueva — report

Specialist incoming

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea will have at least one new coach for next season, having apparently agreed a deal with Brentford for the transfer — do we have call them transfers? — of set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva.

The 36-year-old will join the Blues at the conclusion of the current season, according to a report from The Athletic, and others today. This move was first rumored last week, but Chelsea had been looking for help for a while in this area. “Further additions” in this department will follow Cueva as well.

Brentford have had middling success, at best, in both converting and defending set pieces this season, but Cueva is just the latest well regarded specialist in their ranks in this regard. His predecessors have gone on to great successes at the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal, so presumably Cueva can conjure up similar magic at Chelsea.

Pochettino “has been consulted about the roles and supports the idea”, though of course the head coach’s future is anything but assured at the moment.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History