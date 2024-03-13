Chelsea will have at least one new coach for next season, having apparently agreed a deal with Brentford for the transfer — do we have call them transfers? — of set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva.

The 36-year-old will join the Blues at the conclusion of the current season, according to a report from The Athletic, and others today. This move was first rumored last week, but Chelsea had been looking for help for a while in this area. “Further additions” in this department will follow Cueva as well.

Brentford have had middling success, at best, in both converting and defending set pieces this season, but Cueva is just the latest well regarded specialist in their ranks in this regard. His predecessors have gone on to great successes at the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal, so presumably Cueva can conjure up similar magic at Chelsea.

Pochettino “has been consulted about the roles and supports the idea”, though of course the head coach’s future is anything but assured at the moment.