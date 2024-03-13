There’s plenty of (outside) concern about the health of Chelsea’s finances at the moment — not so much in terms of funding, but in terms of staying within bounds of FFP/PSR — but even if the situation isn’t as dire as some might say, the upcoming summer transfer window will be yet another massively important one.

Despite record spending, we’ve ended up with an unbalanced, inexperienced, and rather injury-prone squad, with plenty of deadweight still hanging off of it, too: most of them remnants of a bygone era’s policies. We will obviously have another go at trying to shed those wages and values off our books, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Hakim Ziyech.

That’s the situation report from The Telegraph in their story of Chelsea chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly recently paying a visit to our old friend Michael Emenalo, who’s the sporting director of the Saudi Pro League these days. Emenalo was an influential figure at Chelsea for many years, as sporting director and Loan Army creator, which easily lends itself to speculation about Saudi riches coming our way in the transfer market. Fingers crossed!

In addition to the aforementioned trio, the report claims that we will “likely” try to cash in on Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, and Armando Broja as well. Incidentally, it looks like Fulham will have to pay us £4m for not using Broja enough, as per the loan agreement. Every little bit helps.

And obviously Conor Gallagher’s future remains unclear, though it’s heartening to see him not listed in the “likely” exit category at the moment.

None of these names should be shocking to see in a report like this. There’s been plenty of rumors and speculation about all of them in recent years. Our inability to shed some of these financial commitments has certainly not helped the financial or the sporting situation. Maybe this year we’ll get lucky.