Enzo Fernández reaffirms loyalty to Chelsea for all to see as agent denies exit rumors

Enzo Fernández’s loyalty, dedication, and future at Chelsea was called into some question by a random rumor that spread like wildfire across social media in the build-up to yesterday’s game, claiming that the 23-year-old was looking to jump ship already and that he was backchanneling for a move away just a year after he arrived for a record fee — and just a year into the eight-year contract he agreed to and signed.

These sorts of stories are always best left ignored, but this one seemed to gain some undue traction as it bounced around the ITK echo chamber of Chelsea Twitter.

And then it always becomes tricky for the subject of the rumor as well. Even a denial can be seen as implicit acknowledgement of their being some truth to the speculation.

But as far as denials go, Enzo’s public display in last night’s game is hard to top.

After scoring a most glorious, picture-perfect free kick into the top corner, to make it 3-0 early in the second half, Enzo sprinted towards the fans and TV cameras, taking off his shirt, holding it up, then first pointing to himself and then down to the ground. Going nowhere, the clear message. And he wanted to make sure we all saw it.

The @ChelseaFC midfielder hits a sublime free-kick into the top bins #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wBG78QVXe8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Enzo’s agent has also denied these rumors, speaking to Spanish media earlier in the day.

“The player has no intention of leaving. The leaders were very clear with this project. It is a plan that was going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive, but when the pieces of the team fit together well, Chelsea is going to move forward.” “Enzo Fernández’s desire is to be on the team and succeed. We don’t meet with any clubs or try to talk to any clubs. We know what the player’s desire is. Obviously he would like the club to be in another position, but that will be achieved with work.” -Uriel Pérez; source: Diario AS via Google Translate

Enzo has been nearly ever present for us since his arrival, missing a bit of time recently only due to the flaring up of a sports hernia that will need to be fixed sooner rather than later.

But last night, perhaps extra-inspired and motivated to show his true colors after all the rumor-mongering, he put in arguably his best performance yet for us. May that be a sign of things to come indeed!