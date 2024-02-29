Official: IF Brommapojkarna sign Lucas Bergström on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea youth goalkeeper Lucas Bergström, who on multiple occasions served as our third goalkeeper this season — including in matchday squads because we insist on naming two substitute goalkeepers for whatever random reason (basically, Pochettino thinks nine subs is too much) — has joined Swedish top flight outfit IF Brommapojkarna today, on loan for the 2024 season.

The Allsvenskan runs from late March to early November, so Bergström will have have some time to settle in to his new surroundings before the action truly starts. He will be challenging fellow youngster Filip Sidklev and the incumbent number-one, Lucas Hägg-Johansson for minutes.

“It feels great [to be here] and I’m excited. [...] I know that young players get the chance here while we play attractive football. I was happy when the interest came from BP. [...] This is my next step in my development.” -Lucas Bergström; source: BP Fotboll via Google Translate

Bergström, who spent last season on loan at Peterborough United in League One, also extended his Chelsea contract to 2025 before heading out.

Good luck, Lucas!