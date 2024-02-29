A random line in a Telegraph article from a couple weeks ago claimed that Raheem Sterling was subject to an approach from the Saudi Pro League (SPL) last summer (like many other big name players). But Sterling supposedly rejected the approach even though it’s “believed” that he would’ve tripled his salary.

But that line has planted a seed, which has now germinated into an actual rumor involving Sterling, Al Hilal, and the end of the season. I think this may have been the plot of the movie Inception. Or at least it should’ve been. Cillian Murphy opens the final door and there lies ... Fabrizio Romano!

Anyway, the noise has gotten loud enough apparently for Sterling’s representatives intermediaries (not sure what’s the difference) letting it be known (by way of Ben Jacobs) that there is nothing to these rumors and there is no “engagement” with the Saudi Pro League.

All that said, Sterling has not exactly made the sort of impact we might have expected of him when he signed in 2022 — certainly not with any sort of consistency — and at 29 he really doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the youth revolution happening in the squad these days, so if the SPL want to pay up handsomely to get him over there, that would be fantastic. He may not be “pure profit” but he’s also the highest paid player on the team and getting his wages off our books would be quite beneficial for our financial health. He will have three years left on his contract at the end of the season.