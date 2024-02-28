Back in the summer of 2022, Chelsea signed youngsters Zak Sturge, 18 and Shumaira Mheuka, 14 from Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy, adding them to the ever-overflowing collection of talent within our own Academy.

Mheuka has since continued his development as a center forward at Cobham, while Sturge, a left back, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Peterborough United before returning in January to play for our under-21 Development Squad (and occasionally be on the fringes of the first-team).

As per rule, Brighton were due some compensation from Chelsea for these moves, and now, some 18 months after the fact, the tribunal that’s supposed to set these fees ... has finally set the fees! No hurry then.

As per various reports, including talkSport, Sturge’s fee has been set at £3.15m, with a £250k add-on if he collects a senior international cap, while Mheuka’s fee is just £1m, potentially rising to £4.25m based on various bonuses. So that’s a little over £4m, potentially almost doubling for two promising young talents.

Considering some of our other business in the past 18 months, this is absolutely fine. A literal drop in the bucket. Headlines will their fun, but this is little more than business as usual in the world of top tier Academies.