Mauricio Pochettino’s future is back in the spotlight for the second time this month, after defeat in the League Cup final made it very unlikely that we would qualify for Europe, which was reportedly set as our minimum expectation from the head coach this season.

As with any job, if you’re not performing to your performance goals and metrics, your position will not be secure.

While the team’s performances have improved since our back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Wolverhampton in the league, last night’s defeat has left an especially sour taste in its manner, with many familiar issues on display, and ratcheted up the pressure once again. Our only semi-realistic way to get back into Europe is to win the FA Cup — fifth round against Leeds United coming up Wednesday! — or somehow go on a consistent winning run in the league. We have a third of the season (13 games) to make up five spots and nine points to sixth. Not impossible mathematically ... but realistically...

My read of Pochettino’s press conference (I was in the room) was that he was saying the players were knackered and subconsciously started to play for penalties. I didn’t get any sense that he set them up to or told them to, or that the players consciously set out to. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 26, 2024

Other factors might come into play of course. The Telegraph trot out familiar doomful prognostications about being unable to attract top managerial talent due to the (still) revolving door at the position (as if managers lasting more than a couple seasons max, at any club was so common!), the unbalanced squad (oh no; not working with some of the best young talent in the game!), and the potential financial pressures of trying to balance the books (we say we’re okay; so it’s all speculation); while the Daily Mail posit that “the connection between the coach and supporters will be a factor” as well. I guess he’s definitely [FUNNED] then.

Rúben Amorim (familiar), who continues to do good things with Sporting CP, and flavor of the month Michel Sánchez at Girona are the two names circulating right now in the rumor mill as potential replacements, but all reports continue to agree the Chelsea aren’t looking to make a decision until the end of the season. We’ve made our bed, and we shall pull the blankets tight and hope the bad vibes go back away.