January Un-silly Season: Boring, boring Chelsea

After three transfer windows of extreme, record-setting activity and spending, Chelsea decided to take this January off and do practically nothing at all. It’s a bold change, but somehow quite fitting for our new ownership: swinging for the extremes one way or the other.

Heading into the window, the priority was supposedly on the center forward position, though Mauricio Pochettino tried to dial back that narrative after a few comments he made were blown a bit out of proportion.

As it turned out, the only move of relevance we made at the position was to send Armando Broja on loan again. Addition by subtraction? He wasn’t exactly terrifying defenses, and if Christopher Nkunku can stay healthy, Broja will likely find more minutes at Fulham (with his loan also incentivized correctly in that regard).

The other noteworthy departure was Ian Maatsen going on loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he’s made a good start to footballing life already. Maatsen wasn’t seeing the pitch much, if at all with us, certainly not at his nominal position of left back, so this is a great move for him.

Neither loan contains any future transfer consideration, optional or obligatory, and the same goes for the loans of David Datro Fofana (recalled from Union Berlin, sent to Union Burnley) and Andrey Santos (recalled from Nottingham Forest, sent to BlueCo multiclub RC Strasbourg).

The most movement was seen among our Academy goalkeepers, where we recalled Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Bromley) and Ted Curd (Hashtag United), and sent out Eddie Beach (Gateshead) and Jamie Cumming (Oxford United). Young left back Zak Sturge was also recalled from Peterborough, while Diego Moreira came back from Olympique Lyonnais. Cesare Casadei was also recalled, from Leicester City, but unlike the others, he looks to be staying with the first-team (he just made his senior Chelsea debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield in fact).

And that was all.

No major signings, no major departures. And that’s probably alright.

P.S.: We did complete the signing of Dujuan Richards, but that was just an administrative technicality on a deal that was agreed back in the summer. And Richards looks set for the Development Squad anyway at the moment.