For the second successive transfer window, Malang Sarr has failed to navigate to the exit door at Chelsea Football Club, and will thus recede back into limbo for the next half-season, until he has another go next summer — assuming there’s a will to do that.

But the strength of that will may be questionable, it has to be said, as it would seem that the reason Sarr has remained on our books is because he and the club failed to agree a mutual contract termination. Ligue 1 side Le Havre had been linked late in the window, among a couple others, but their interest was evidently predicated on Sarr being available as a free agent on a free transfer (we were full up on foreign-loan slots with Andrey Santos moving to Strasbourg).

It’s entirely unclear on what terms Chelsea tried to engineer this termination. Presumably, given the way things turned out, it wasn’t exactly a full payout of the 18 months he’s got left on the deal. Either way, Sarr has chosen to stay. Or maybe he just didn’t fancy Le Havre and whatever they may have been offering.

Well, see you in the summer then, Malang.