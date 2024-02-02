Official: Fulham sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea

Armando Broja’s moving a couple miles down the road for the rest of this season, joining friendly neighbors Fulham in the final hours (plus added-on time) of the 2024 January transfer window.

Despite our need for some goal-scoring consistency (from someone, anyone), Chelsea were said to be open to Broja leaving, on a permanent transfer, even. But with no one willing to come close to our supposed £50m valuation, it would appear that we’ve made our peace with just a temporary arrangement — without any sort of option or obligation at the end of it either.

Reports have been a bit unclear on the details of this agreement, but it sounds like Fulham are covering Broja’s full wages and paying a loan fee of £750k, which would reduce to zero if the 22-year-old makes a certain number of appearances in their remaining games this season. The overall value of the deal is said to be around £4m, though that doesn’t really add up (would make Broja’s weekly wages something like £500k, which would make him our highest paid player)! So perhaps the fee is a bit higher than rumored. In fairness, some have reported the fee alone to be £4m, with wages covered in addition.

Either way, the incentive attached to appearances (or starts?) is a good idea — and would be even better if it was based on minutes.

In any case, good luck, Armando!