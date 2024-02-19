Ian Maatsen has been an instant success at Borussia Dortmund since joining on loan from Chelsea last month. He’s yet to lose a game; he’s provided a couple assists; and he’s even won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award. He got another 90 under his belt this weekend, in the 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

The ultimate outcome here sure looks like a move to make his loan permanent, but of course in football it’s never that easy.

As much as Maatsen might want to stay, Dortmund don’t necessarily have the funds to make that happen — the buyout in his contract is said to be around £35m. They are facing a similar situation with Jadon Sancho, currently on loan from Manchester United, and would have to “dig deep” to make a deal happen, as per local reports (via Sport Witness).

Obviously, Maatsen himself is just focused on the football, managing just a standard “we’ll see after the season [...] my options are open” response when asked about it a few days ago.

Football, schmootball; give me juicy goss!