Bit of a random story yesterday from the Telegraph, claiming that we have “made an offer to poach” Sam Jewell from Brighton & Hove Albion, and we’re doing so because we “fear” that Jewell will get poached by Manchester United instead.

Who? And, wait ... what?

Jewell is the current Head of Recruitment at Brighton, having replaced their former Head of Recruitment, Paul Winstanley sixteen months ago, when we poached Winstanley alongside Graham Potter and the rest of his crew. Winstanley and Jewell apparently have a long shared history that predates their time together at Brighton, even.

Chelsea are said to have earmarked a BlueCo multi-club role for Jewell — “a global scouting role in charge of negotiations for both the London club and Strasbourg” — which sounds a lot like the role that Christopher Vivell was supposed to fill, before he left after just half a year on the job.

There’s a lot of weirdness in this report of things that don’t quite add up, including the fact this role is supposed to be a “scouting role” but also be “in charge of negotiations” (not the same thing!), and that we have not made an “official” approach at all. And also that all of this seems to be stemming from the expected appointment of Dan Ashworth at Manchester United.

Ashworth used to be the technical director at Brighton before jumping ship to Newcastle two years ago, and now apparently getting ready to hop over to Manchester. If and when he does that, he’s expected to go after Jewell, which is said to have motivated Chelsea into action, or some such. As the report adds, Jewell could also simply just not leave Brighton.

So yeah. I guess we’ll find out soon enough if our New Brighton transformation continues, or if this is all just a whole load of hogwash. The fact that Todd Boehly’s face is being used to sell this story (instead of, say, Winstanley’s) should be making you lean towards the latter. (Boehly has stepped back from day-to-day involvement well over a year ago now, lads!)