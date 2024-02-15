Enzo Fernández denies Chelsea exit rumors verbally as well

After making it quite clear with his goal celebration against Aston Villa that he was going absolutely nowhere, Enzo Fernández has now also used his words to deny the silly rumors that cropped up last week about his supposed desire to leave Chelsea (and go play for Barcelona).

Nicolas Jackson may not be on hand this time to kiss his shirt for good measure, but the words themselves are still pretty effective in that regard as well.

“I don’t know where those rumours came from. It was talked about on social media or something like that. I’m going to deny it because I don’t want to leave Chelsea, I’m fine here.” “I feel good with my teammates, with the coaching staff and with the people of the club. From the first day I arrived they treated me wonderfully. I’m very grateful regardless of what happens in football. I’m grateful to be here. I’m happy here at Chelsea and I will continue as long as they want.” -Enzo Fernández; source: La Voz via Sport Witness

I think we can safely consign this rumor to the dustbin of Internet history now.

Then again, Enzo has two goals in the two games since this rumor appeared, so maybe we can just keep it churning for a while, or at least for our next two games coming up!