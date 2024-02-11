Brentford expecting offers for Chelsea and Arsenal-linked Ivan Toney in the summer after quiet January

Ivan Toney returned from his eight-month global fan from football for betting offences a few weeks ago, and all he’s done since is score in three of the four games in which he’s appeared — including in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Having been subject to extensive speculation about his future already (though no actual approaches, as it turns out), the 27-year-old striker’s immediate return to form certainly won’t quieten the notion that Arsenal and Chelsea (and perhaps others) are watching on with envious eyes.

Then again, we don’t even have to resort to speculation. Brentford’s own manager, Thomas Frank expects nothing less than for Toney to walk out the door at the end of the season.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. “He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team. This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.” -Thomas Frank; source: Tipsbladet via Metro

Brentford will not have too much leverage given that Toney’s contract is up in 2025, but if they can generate a bidding war between Arsenal and Chelsea, they will have ensured that they would at least get paid handsomely in return: perhaps as high as a nine-figure sum.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Victor Osimhen as well of course, to help solve our goal-scoring woes, But any potential move for him would indeed cost us dearly, and not just because we’d have to negotiate with Napoli. Osimhen does reportedly have a release clause as well, which could streamline things — assuming we can actually afford a new center forward.