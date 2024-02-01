Will he? Won’t he? Will he? Seems like yes he will.

Armando Broja is set to leave Chelsea, at least temporarily, for greener pastures.

According to Romano, Matt Law and various other sources, the young striker is leaving Chelsea on loan to Fulham until the end of the season. The loan fee is reported to be a maximum of £4m and it reduces if Broja plays more than 50 per cent of Fulham’s remaining matches.

£4m is the maximum Chelsea can earn but if Broja plays over 50% of the games it drops down to a nominal amount. https://t.co/K0OR8P5MsI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 1, 2024

However, as of this moment, the rumours are a little messy, with some also claiming that the basic fee is £750k with the wages taking up the rest of the £4m. Either way, not our money, we can only hope that Broja gets a lot of chances to play and does well.

Re Broja, there is some counter-claims on loan fee. Basic fee is £750k, with wages taking package up to £4m. But the flat fee may be affected dependent on number of games played. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 1, 2024

Of course, from Fulham’s perspective this move makes sense. Their leading man, Raúl Jiménez, was injured in their last match against Everton and was substituted near half-time.

However, from Chelsea’s perspective this makes less sense. The Blues are already light in the striker department and giving away our only other traditional No.9 (except Jackson) seems less than ideal in a season where Chelsea have already struggled in front of the goal.

Of course, Nicolas Jackson will come back from AFCON but he is still one player, meaning, we are one injury away from running Pochettino’s ineffective false-9 for prolonged periods of the remainder of the season. Maybe we’re going to sign a striker? Maybe Nkunku will play there? Who knows.