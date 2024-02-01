Le Havre in late push to sign Malang Sarr from Chelsea — report

We might have some late-breaking activity on this most boring of Transfer Deadline Days, and that’s courtesy of forgotten man Malang Sarr. Remember Malang Sarr?
The 25-year-old defender has been twiddling his thumbs and toes in the reserves all season, after failing to secure a move in the summer. Now he’s got just a few hours to not fail to do so again. While it’s probably nice to keep collecting the paychecks from Chelsea, it’s surely even nicer to also play meaningful games while collecting said paychecks.
He’s been linked with a potential move to RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian league, but there may be some interest from Le Havre. That’s according to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), who claim that the Ligue 1 newcomers are “confident” in getting a deal done before the window slams shut in a few hours.
Better get moving, boys!
EXCL: #Ligue1 |— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) February 1, 2024
À quelques heures de la fin du mercato, Le Havre tente le coup Malang Sarr, le défenseur de Chelsea.
✅️ Les dirigeants havrais sont confiants pour finaliser le dossier❗️
C'est quasiment bouclé pour Nabil Alioui à Adana
Avec @CasseJosue pic.twitter.com/bjt0AguKi6
