Le Havre in late push to sign Malang Sarr from Chelsea — report

Deadline day action?

By David Pasztor
French Ligue 1 Uber Eats”Paris Saint-Germain v AS Monaco” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

We might have some late-breaking activity on this most boring of Transfer Deadline Days, and that’s courtesy of forgotten man Malang Sarr. Remember Malang Sarr?

The 25-year-old defender has been twiddling his thumbs and toes in the reserves all season, after failing to secure a move in the summer. Now he’s got just a few hours to not fail to do so again. While it’s probably nice to keep collecting the paychecks from Chelsea, it’s surely even nicer to also play meaningful games while collecting said paychecks.

He’s been linked with a potential move to RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian league, but there may be some interest from Le Havre. That’s according to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), who claim that the Ligue 1 newcomers are “confident” in getting a deal done before the window slams shut in a few hours.

Better get moving, boys!

