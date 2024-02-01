Official: RC Strasbourg sign Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea

Andrey Santos will try his luck at RC Strasbourg the rest of his season, with his loan move to our BlueCo multi-club brethren getting officially confirmed today, on transfer deadline day.

The young midfielder has been away with the Brazil U23 side playing a pre-Olympic tournament ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Games, but he managed to fit finalizing the move into his schedule anyway.

Santos joins compatriot and fellow Chelsea loanee Ângelo Gabriel at Strasbourg, who are currently sitting midtable in Ligue 1. Like Chelsea, they are looking to move up in the second half of the season.

Andrey Santos has joined French club RC Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2024

Santos spent the first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, which turned out to be a giant waste of everyone’s time. He played barely 100 minutes across just two appearances.

Hopefully this move works out better for the 19-year-old! His loan now becomes our seventh and final allowed foreign-loan for the rest of this season.

Good luck, Andrey!