Young Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is currently with the Brazil U23 national team playing in a pre-Olympic tournament, and he has said that he’s in no hurry to make a decision on how and where he will spend the second half of the season following his recall from a failed loan at Nottingham Forest.

Unfortunately for him, the transfer window is closing tomorrow so he does have to make some sort of decision soon — unless he just wants to stay with us, which certainly is an option as well.

But that may not be the most ideal choice for his development, and so it’s perhaps unsurprising that he’s been linked with a loan move to our BlueCo multi-club brethren at RC Strasbourg. According to the Evening Standard, the 19-year-old is “in talks” with the Ligue 1 outfit, who already have Ângelo Gabriel on loan from us and are “ready to welcome” Santos as well. (We do have a foreign-loan spot open still after the recall of Diego Moreira from Lyon.)

Make it so?