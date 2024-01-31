Friendly neighbors Fulham are said to be interested in Armando Broja, and as we approach the final 24 hours of the transfer window, they are reportedly putting that interest into action, making a “formal approach” today.

Unfortunately, that approach is not quite the £50m transfer that we’re looking for, though that may not be a realistic expectation on our part. Instead, Fulham have proposed a loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. There’s no word on how much that option might be, but I’m guessing it would be less than £50m.

Chelsea had recently rejected a loan offer from Wolves for Broja, but their bid did not include an option. So we’ll see if that sways us in this case — it sounds like we might be willing to negotiate down. Broja certainly could use a loan to get his feet properly back under himself (with more consistent gametime in a less pressured environment) a year removed from ACL surgery.