Chelsea have rejected a loan offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for Armando Broja. It would appear that we will only entertain offers for a permanent transfer for the 22-year-old striker, having reportedly set a £50m asking price.

That might seem a bit too high, but it may be what the market’s dictating, especially if Fulham were to loosen their purse strings. Their manager, Marco Silva is apparently “hoping” that a deal can be struck in the final two days of the January transfer window, with his team continuing to struggle to replace the production of Aleksandar Mitrović, who left in the summer for the Saudi Pro League.

The Telegraph report that Fulham “have not met” our valuation yet but “remain in the race”. It’s a bit of a one-team race, or perhaps more accurately, a race against the clock where the clock is a briefcase full of cold hard cash money millions.

Will anyone cross the finish line?