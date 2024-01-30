Chelsea are said to be open to offers for Armando Broja, but the offers we’re open to evidently do not include offers of the loan kind.

Wolverhampton Wanderers found that out recently, with reports today claiming that we have rejected a “formal” approach from them proposing a temporary switch for the rest of the season — without any further considerations, such as an option or an obligation to make the move permanent.

A loan move might be useful for the 22-year-old, to get him away from the pressure of having to perform for Chelsea in the current circumstance — especially now that Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are both coming back — but we don’t seem to be interested in that. No pure profit in that!

With 48 hours left in the window, it’s set to be quiet end to the month.

“There is nothing to communicate [on Broja]. All is quiet and we are so relaxed here.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Evening Standard