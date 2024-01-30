At long last, Malang Sarr could be rescued from his Chelsea limbo in the final 72 hours of the transfer window, with Belgian powerhouse RSC Anderlecht supposedly “targeting” the forgotten man before the window slams shut on Thursday, as per Belgian media.

Reports do not specify whether Anderlecht are targeting an actual transfer or just a loan, but we do have an open foreign-loan spot following the recall of Diego Moreira from Lyon, so that option is available now as well (unlike earlier this month). Sarr has 18 months left on his current contract.

The 25-year-old isn’t the only name on Anderlecht’s shortlist, but he’s certainly available and is said to be keen (surely an understatement) for some actual playing time (instead of just training with the Development Squad at Cobham as he has done all season).

Hopefully, for the sake of everyone involved, we can work something out. Sarr got snapped up on a free transfer back in 2020, and played part in our 2021-22 campaign, sandwiched between unsuccessful loans at FC Porto and AS Monaco.