Well, we’re into the final 48 hours of the transfer window, and so far it remains as quiet on the western front as it has been for pretty much the entire month.

But that won’t sell papers and get clicks, so here come The Times with some strong-ish speculation about Tottenham Hotspur maybe possibly likely or unlikely could be thinking about doing something. Or not.

Why do we care about what they may or may not do?

Spurs have long been credited with interest in Conor Gallagher, and may or may not have been close to a deal last summer. (Does failing to meet our supposed £50m asking price count as close or not close?)

Now they might test the waters again — how many toes out of ten? — though first they’d have to get rid of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and he appears to be going nowhere and has “no intention” of changing his mind.

Meanwhile, Chelsea seem okay waiting until the end of the season to sort out this Gallagher situation one way or another. A lot can change between now and then, both financially and competitively, and also in terms of personnel.

I’d guess we get a couple more stories out of this, perhaps even a rejected lowball or Conor himself rejecting a move if we really want to get crazy with the cheese whiz, and then we can move on with our footballing lives ... before starting to speculate about the next transfer window, a few weeks later of course.