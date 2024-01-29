Chelsea, Napoli, others linked with Lille forward Jonathan David

It’s been a couple years since we were first linked with Jonathan David: Chelsea supposedly “making inquiries” about the goal-scoring forward at Lille in January 2022 already. Nothing happened then, just as nothing happened when we were linked again during the last winter transfer window.

But in the meantime, nothing has happened with the 24-year-old’s contract either, and since it’s now due to expire in 18 months, the rumor mill is starting up again.

It’s helped that David seems to have rediscovered the goal-scoring form that saw him score the third most goals in Ligue 1 last season, behind only Kylian Mbappé and Alexandre Lacazette. He has four goals in his last seven games — not including the hat-trick in a 12:0 victory against Golden Lion FC from Martinique in the opening round of the Coupe de France — after scoring just four in the four months prior to that in all competitions.

The initial round of rumors pegged the Canada international’s transfer value at around £30m, which had doubled to €60m by 2023. That’s probably taken a hit recently, given his drop in goals and his ever-shorter remaining contract. Still, Téléfoot (via GFFN) claim that the likes of Chelsea, Napoli, AC Milan, and Atlético Madrid are all watching with keen interest, though perhaps the more interesting angle here is David being potentially looked as the successor to Victor Osimhen at Napoli.

The report seems absolutely convinced that Osimhen’s joining Chelsea in the summer; Napoli would certainly be able to afford David then — and hope that signing another Lille striker would reap similar benefits as to when they got Osimhen himself in 2020.

As ever, David, for his part, isn’t losing his head.

“When you’re young, these are the clubs you watch, these are the clubs that you think about. It’s flattering. I appreciate it. As we say every year, we’ll see what the future has in store for us.” -Jonathan David; source: GFFN

In any case, this is all quite speculative at the minute, but the dominoes are starting to get set up for the summer Silly Season ... and it could get a bit silly indeed!