Young midfielder Pape Daouda Diong, 17 of Senegal was spotted in the owner’s box at Stamford Bridge late last month, with reports at the time proclaiming that Chelsea had “completed a deal” for his eventual signing (once he turned 18).

But it sounds like Diong will not be signing with us, at least not directly, but instead will be doing so with our fellow BlueCo Multi-club brethren at RC Strasbourg. As reported the other day by L’Equipe and the Evening Standard, the promising midfielder has agreed to join the Ligue 1 club, putting pen to paper on a contract that will come into effect in the summer, when he officially makes the move.

The rumored fee when Chelsea were the club in question was around €20m, which would match the club record that BlueCo set earlier this season with the acquisition of center back Abakar Sylla from Club Brugge. In fact, five of the seven most expensive transfers in RCSA history were made this past summer, all involving players 20 and under. BlueCo gonna BlueCo! (Strasbourg are tenth in the 18-team French top flight in a further parallel.)

In any case, this move makes a lot more sense for everyone involved in this variation — in terms of player development, loan logistics, actual need, and so on. And if Diong does turn out to be as good as some in the organization might think, we can put our Multi-ball into proper action and still reap the benefits as well.