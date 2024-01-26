Romelu Lukaku changes tune on Saudi Pro League

Romelu Lukaku famously (and much to our financial chagrin) rejected the Saudi Pro League’s overtures in the summer, eventually engineering himself a move back to Serie A, to Inter Milan Juventus Roma. But it doesn’t really look like Roma have the funds (or the will) to make his loan permanent at the end of the season, especially now that they’ve sacked José Mourinho.

But we may yet avoid yet another drawn out transfer saga, as Lukaku seems to have changed his opinion on the SPL, who perhaps will thus feel invited to invite him over once again.

“In the next two years I see Saudi Pro League becoming one of the best in the world, if not the best. The clubs make a lot of efforts to bring the big players here. As a result, the teams and the footballing qualities are improving significantly. “They are improving a lot. It could be the best competition in the world.” -Romelu Lukaku; source: Riyadiya TV via Mail

I bet they’d be the best if you played there, big man!