Italian media seem convinced that not only is Victor Osimhen ready to ditch Napoli, but that he’s ditching them for a darker shade of Blue, who are ready to “cover him in gold”. Or some such.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claim that we’re “ready” to pay the €130m release clause built into his recently signed new contract. No, not right now, obviously. But in the summer. It’s going to take a minute to scrape together that much, plus we’ve got to move some microwave ovens so that we somehow still end up in the black (or not too far into the red at least) in the spreadsheets.

This isn’t exactly a bold claim given our long-standing interest in the 25-year-old striker, who recently made it pretty clear that ... well, that he won’t be making anything clear just yet, even though he already knows clearly what he wants to do because that’s all so so very clear.

“The rumours going around about me linked with the Premier League… for a striker like me, you expect these types of things. Of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I am at Napoli, I signed a new contract and I am enjoying my time there. “I already know what I want to do at the end of the season. I already knew what I wanted to do in my career since I started, and I want to make my own decision. I already know what I want to do and the next steps I want to take. I want to finish the season strong and then come up with a decision I’ve already made.” -Victor Osimhen; source: CBS via Football Italia

Will Osimhen end up following in the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba?

The answer is clear: maybe!