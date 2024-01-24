It’s been a quiet January, especially when compared to the previous three transfer windows under the new ownership, but things could get a bit more dramatic in the final week.

The club’s priorities for this window were said to be firmly focused on the center forward position: a proven goal-scorer, ideally someone a bit more experienced than our current crop of up-and-comers, fresh-faced, inconsistent, imprudent; promising.

But there’s no danger of anything like that happening (sorry, Karim Benzema). So how about a 20-year-old with 2 entire Premier League goals but 5 Premier League bookings to his name in 12 months of action (26 appearances) for Aston Villa? Second Christmas for Paul Winstanley!

Jhon Durán, come on down!

Durán’s name has been floating around in the rumor mill over the past few days and weeks, as he was subject to a loan approach from West Ham United. Villa knocked that back, but according to the Telegraph, we now “legitimately” see this is a potential opportunity, especially if Armando Broja were to leave (we’re open to offers, not that there are any offers coming in).

Villa paid £14.75+3.3m the Chicago Fire for Durán last January, but the Colombia international has not been able to unseat Ollie Watkins as the first-choice striker. Considering that Durán scored just eight (8) goals in the 2022 MLS season, that’s probably not all that surprising. He does have eight caps for Colombia, with one goal, but he was not called up during the last transfer window.

Durán is supposedly open to a change of scenery and it’s not like Villa have a ton invested in him. So he could be yet another (relatively) low-price signing, another potential diamond in the rough. Except that’s not really what we need right now, is it?