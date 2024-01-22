Official: Diego Moreira, Teddy Sharman-Lowe recalled from loans

No sooner did Diego Moreira get done talking about how he wanted to keep learning more at Olympique Lyonnais, did Olympique Lyonnais spend over €30m on players in his position, with another one to come as well, probably.

And so, Chelsea did the already-expected thing for a player who played less 400 minutes while on loan at the struggling Ligue 1 club even without all that new competition, and recalled the 19-year-old winger.

The move was made official today, with Moreira presumably showing up to train back at Cobham. Since he had already played for the first-team, in our League Cup second round win over AFC Wimbledon back in August, he won’t be able to go out on loan in England or much of Europe. He could conceivably join a league that runs off-schedule (i.e. spring-to-fall like in Scandinavia and the Americas), or he could stay with us (and the Development Squad).

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe has also been recalled after playing just one (1) game for fifth-tier Bromley. The 20-year-old can play backup just fine anywhere else, but hopefully we can find him a better situation for the second half of the season.