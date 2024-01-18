Armando Broja has been generating some reported interest in the January transfer market, and while we’ve mostly assumed that interest would be of the temporary loan-move kind, if someone were to come in with a big bid, apparently we would not be averse to waving goodbye for good — regardless of what else may or may not happen in this window.

How big?

According to The Athletic and The Telegraph, £50m-big.

That’s pretty big!

Understand Chelsea currently value Armando Broja at around £50million. That sounds steep and may drop but maybe not so crazy when you consider what other strikers have gone for and Brighton’s £100m valuation of Evan Ferguson. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 17, 2024

Are any team likely to fork over that much for a 22-year-old striker with eight (8) Premier League goals to his name in fifty-eight (58) Premier League appearances? Not very likely!

But you never know. Dom Solanke had 10 goals in his first 106 Premier League appearances. He has 12 in his last 19. Sometimes potential takes a minute to come into fruition.

Can we afford to wait for that potential to come in? That’s always the big question, isn’t it ... and now complicated by the idea, and perhaps need, for a bit of pure profit.

But that’s all just idle speculation one way or another, unless someone does show us the money.