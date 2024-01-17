After nearly six months of the sidelines, Trevoh Chalobah recently rejoined the team in training, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino even hinting that it’s not out of the real of possibilities that Chalobah would end up contribution in some fashion.

But it would still be quite surprising if that contribution ended up actually coming on the pitch. While rumors have ebbed away recently, Chalobah’s future still seems most likely to involve a move away — either on loan or, more likely, on a permanent basis.

Bayern Munich had been rumored on a few occasions, but they’ve recently signed Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, so they’re probably set with defensive reinforcements this month. Teams that might not be set however include AC Milan and Napoli, both of whom have been “offered by intermediaries” to make a play on Chalobah. As usual, both teams lack the cash to make a big splash, so we’d be talking a loan here — which complicates things since we’re already at the max of seven foreign-loans allowed. But we could get creative instead of just simply demanding £50m like back in the summer.

The report from Alfredo “Hot Days” Pedullà claims that Chalobah is keen to leave, and that the 24-year-old is “evaulating” not only these two possibilites, but other unnamed ones as well, and not just from the Serie A or the Bundesliga.

Chalobah’s fitness issues may have scared away a few potential suitors in recent weeks and months, but he looks to be back in the rumor mill so perhaps we will find a solution in the remaining two weeks of the January transfer window.