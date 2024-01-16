It is the world’s worst-kept secret that Chelsea are in the market for a centre forward (yet again as has been the trend since the departure of Diego Costa). That striker search could always result in casualties on the home front and one such predicted casualty would be Armando Broja.

According to the Guardian, other clubs have clocked on to this obvious possibility (gah, aren't they just the smart cookies!), including Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have added the 22-year-old to their striker shortlist.

Considering how Broja is an Academy product, that means one thing and one thing only: club-grown player going onto represent the club for years and cementing himself as a legend like John Terry? Nah, mate, that’s profit-city, that’s straight profit-city!

Wolves target Chelsea’s Armando Broja as Pochettino continues striker search https://t.co/v42LicaEhi — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 16, 2024

The report does go on to mention that Wolves’ interest is only “exploratory” at this stage and the best they can do is a loan, not a permanent move, while West Ham are long-term admirers but so far are too shy to make the move.

Of course, we can’t blame them for not going all out, considering that Broja has largely struggled this season while trying to get back his pre-ACL injury fitness: a period which has resulted in 2 goals and 0 assists from 17 appearances, hardly setting the world on fire.

Stranger things have happened in football but considering how Chelsea have yet to figure out whom we want to target to be our next target-man, it does seem like Broja will probably end up staying. Who knows, maybe Armando goes on a crazy run and helps Chelsea get top-five! A man can dream...