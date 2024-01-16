Brentford striker Ivan Toney has confirmed that he will remain at the club amidst transfer speculation linking him to Arsenal and Chelsea. In a video on Brentford’s official YouTube channel, Toney, who scored 20 goals in 33 appearances last season, reassured fans of his commitment after his eight-month ban due to gambling offences.

Arsenal and Chelsea had reportedly targeted Toney as a primary candidate for the January transfer window. However, Toney’s recent conversation with former captain Pontus Jansson on Brentford’s YouTube channel made it clear he has no plans to leave this month.

Jansson: “I saw that Thomas [Frank] put out also, ‘Ivan is staying’, I love it.” Toney: “Yeah, I’m staying, I’m staying. [...] It will be good. I can’t wait to get back, man.” -source: YouTube

Additionally, in an interview with Sky Sports, Toney expressed gratitude for Brentford’s support during his ban and his eagerness to repay the club’s faith in him.

“Thomas Frank has been nothing but the biggest help I could have asked for – the whole club has. From putting on extra sessions for me, from taking their time out to put a session on and go outside when it’s raining when they’re not supposed to be in. “I have a lot to repay them and I can’t wait to try and do that.” -Ivan Toney: source: Sky Sports

Brentford reportedly value Toney at over £100 million and he is contracted to the club until 2025. This valuation and his commitment to stay put, as well as Chelsea’s unwillingness to spend big on players this winter, significantly diminish the likelihood of a transfer move in the near future.

And speaking on unlikely transfers, Chelsea have not made a bid for Viktor Gyökeres, who also made it pretty clear already that he’s not leaving Sporting CP in January.

Carry on.

Chelsea haven't made a bid for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. There's no interest either, as it stands. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 16, 2024