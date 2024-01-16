Before heading out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, young left back (he’s still a left back, right?) Ian Maatsen signed a new two-year contract extension with Chelsea, good through 2026. The 21-year-old’s previous contract was set to expire next summer, but this new deal protects his value for the club — mostly monetarily speaking, but also in the off-chance that he comes back to carve out a role in the future.

This new deal was said to have also included a release clause, which is not something we often do, but have now done in at least two situations this season: Maatsen’s and Romelu Lukaku’s.

According to multiple reports, this release clause is set at £35m, which is pretty much the same amount as we had accepted from Burnley last summer. Maatsen opted not to return to his former loan-team, but if he does well in Dortmund, perhaps other, more attractive clubs will come knocking as well — or maybe even BVB themselves?

Maatsen went straight into the starting lineup over the weekend, playing the full-90 in Borussia’s 3-0 win over bottom of the table Darmstadt. Hopefully that continues!